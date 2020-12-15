Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 29 - Talking JMU football early signing day with Greg Madia

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 29 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by JMU football beat writer Greg Madia (Daily News-Record) to discuss the college football early signing period.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

