Advertisement

Tractor Supply coming to Waynesboro in 2021

The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.(Greg Latza | Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Soon residents will have a Tractor Supply in the Waynesboro area in 2021.

According to an email from a Tractor Supply spokesperson, the store will bring about 15 new jobs to the area. Most Tractor Supply stores are about 15,000 square feet inside the store and the same outside.

The store plans to give residents access to essential outdoor items such as animal feed, pet food and supplies and cleaning necessities.

In a statement to WHSV News, a Tractor Supply spokesperson said, “Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is passionate about serving its unique niche as a one-stop-shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. We look forward to serving the residents of Waynesboro with essential outdoor tools and supplies at everyday low prices.”

Those interested in applying to work at the new store can find more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
File photo of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Sentara Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Latest News

Valley Health received its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Valley Health begins vaccinating healthcare workers for COVID-19 Tuesday
Augusta True Value is on Richmond Ave in Staunton.
Local hardware store says they are ready for snow
Staunton Steam Laundry was opened back in 1912.
Staunton Steam Laundry closes after 108 years
Catholic Diocese of Richmond
Person who accused Virginia priest of sexual abuse recants