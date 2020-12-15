Tractor Supply coming to Waynesboro in 2021

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Soon residents will have a Tractor Supply in the Waynesboro area in 2021.

According to an email from a Tractor Supply spokesperson, the store will bring about 15 new jobs to the area. Most Tractor Supply stores are about 15,000 square feet inside the store and the same outside.

The store plans to give residents access to essential outdoor items such as animal feed, pet food and supplies and cleaning necessities.

In a statement to WHSV News, a Tractor Supply spokesperson said, “Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is passionate about serving its unique niche as a one-stop-shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. We look forward to serving the residents of Waynesboro with essential outdoor tools and supplies at everyday low prices.”

