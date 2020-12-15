Valley Health begins vaccinating healthcare workers for COVID-19 Tuesday

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV/Valley Health Press Release) — Valley Health announced Tuesday the healthcare network received its first shipment of nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and kicked off vaccination efforts for high-risk healthcare workers.

According to a press release from Valley Health, within a few hours of the vaccine’s arrival at Winchester Medical Center, doses of the frozen vaccine were also transported to the system’s hospitals in Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray.

By late afternoon, Valley Health says frontline caregivers were being vaccinated.

Pulmonary and Critical Care physician B. Frank Lewis was the first to receive the vaccine in Winchester.

“I’ve seen first-hand, the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to families and healthcare workers in our community. I am confident today in receiving this vaccine and will encourage everyone who is able to take it when it’s available,” Lewis said in the press release. “We have been preparing and training to receive this vaccine for several months. Today is a bright spot in the timeline of our battle with COVID-19 across our community. This is by far the best holiday present we could ask for.”

Frank Lewis receives the first COVID-19 vaccine at Valley Health. (Valley Health)

Valley Health says its two West Virginia hospitals will receive and begin vaccinating healthcare workers by Thursday.

