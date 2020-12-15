VDOT prepares for winter storm coming Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With one of the biggest snowstorms we’ve seen in two years forecasted to be headed our way, VDOT has all hands on deck to prepare.

“On Wednesday when the storm arrives, we encourage the public to delay travel and to not travel if they don’t have to be out on the roads,” VDOT Communications Coordinator Will Merritt said.

Merritt says they are constantly monitoring the track of the storm.

“They are rigging up our trucks with plows and spreaders, as well as determining how much of our contractor force we need to utilize for this, for this particular event,” he said.

Soon, VDOT crews will switch over to 24-hour operations, working through the night to plow the roads and highways.

“Our crews will work 12-hour shifts around the clock until the roads are clear,” Merritt said. “We anticipate that will happen sometime either late Tuesday or into Wednesday morning, depending on when the precipitation is expected to arrive.”

VDOT has the ability to deploy more trucks from contractors if certain areas see more snow and need additional help.

“That is one of the benefits of how we work during winter weather, we constantly monitor what’s happening in all areas of the district and adjust our staffing plans as needed,” Merritt said.

VDOT is already encouraging people to work from home Wednesday, if possible.

“If you have the option to telework, we encourage the public to take that option and stay off the roads while we work to get them clear,” Merritt said.

