Virginia Tech football coach to return next season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente will be on the sidelines next season.

Athletic Director Whit Babcock told the media Tuesday Fuente “should and will return” as Hokies football coach next season.

Fuente has been head coach at Virginia Tech since 2015. He led the Hokies to a 5-5 conference record in 2020, 5-6 overall.

Babcock says he spoke to Fuente for four hours on Monday and he "saw and heard what he wanted to see."



Recruiting, depth chart, coaches, coaching, media appearances, former player involvement, community outreach, among other things they discussed. COVID-19 also a topic. — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) December 15, 2020

