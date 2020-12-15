Advertisement

Virginia Tech football coach to return next season

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente will be on the sidelines next season.

Athletic Director Whit Babcock told the media Tuesday Fuente “should and will return” as Hokies football coach next season.

Fuente has been head coach at Virginia Tech since 2015. He led the Hokies to a 5-5 conference record in 2020, 5-6 overall.

