Advertisement

WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Conservationists call it a turtle tsunami.

The Wildlife Conservation Society released a video this week showing tens of thousands of wiggling giant South American river turtle hatchlings breaking out of their shells in recent weeks.

“Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later,” said a release from the WCS.

A tweet from the organization said another 8,000 hatched on Dec. 1.

The WCS Brazil is managing the mass hatchings of the endangered species and protecting the hatching beaches.

“For the giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is most fragile phase,” according to Said Camila Ferrara with WCS Brazil.

“In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival. The synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey.”

The hatchings took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve.

The giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching lengths of three and a half feet and weights of 200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
File photo of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Sentara Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to add Buttigieg, Granholm to Cabinet
Peter Nygard's arrest on sex trafficking charges came after U.S. federal authorities raided his...
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges
School bus
Local school superintendents weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine approval
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Negotiators report progress on long-delayed COVID aid bill
Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO...
Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton