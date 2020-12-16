A shot of hope at VCU Medical Center as front-line workers get COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Medical Center is beginning the massive undertaking of getting workers there protected against coronavirus. Those getting the vaccine are imploring skeptics to roll up their sleeves.

“I am truly representing my entire unit at VCU Health organization. When I say that we are so proud that we have arrived and I want to let everyone know that help is on the way. It is here,” said VCU Nurse manager Audrey Robinson.

She’s the first to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at VCU Medical Center. Robinson dealt with some of the first COVID-19 cases in the city. She was one of several who rolled up their sleeves and received a COVID-19 vaccine. Robinson took the vaccine because she misses her family and her mother.

“I did this for my family. This is all about my family at home and my family here. So it’s been a line 10 months and we are so glad that this relief has come. So I’m just happy and proud just exhilarated. just all those great feelings,” said Robinson.

VCU received 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“This initial vaccine will help our providers, our health care professionals stay healthy so they can treat the sickest of the sick,” said Dr. Art Kellermann VCU Health Senior Vice President.

At the medical center, those who work with COVID patients will be among the first to get vaccinated.

“This is what’s going to keep me on the top of my game for the next couple of months,” said <”Dr. Lisa Braith who received the vaccine Wednesday.

VCU says the medical center hopes to inoculate several hundred over the next few days expanding to about 1,000 workers per day by the end of the month. The group will get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in about 21 days.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam attended the event broadcast via Zoom. The hope is to instill confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and get those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic to get in line.

“It’s about us. How we actually have an opportunity to take care of one another so that we wear our masks. We take the vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Winn who also received the vaccine.

VCU is expecting three-thousand doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, once it’s approved. The health system is also banking on additional shipments in the following weeks.

“I really want the community to just really embrace this opportunity we have here in the commonwealth and really seek out your resources to receive this vaccine,” said Robinson.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.