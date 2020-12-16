AAA Mid-Atlantic cautions drivers to slow down and anticipate icy conditions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you plan on driving during winter wet weather, AAA Mid-Atlantic says you have to be extra cautious and slow down.

“As the old saying goes, slow and steady wins the race. This is really a time to slow those speeds down, to be aware of other vehicles on the road with you, and to be aware of road conditions out there,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Dean is advising drivers to give themselves extra time for any slippery conditions.

“If you come upon that ice, ease off on that accelerator, ease off on the brakes, coast across it, and keep your hands on that wheel until you get back onto pavement and then you can be more concerned what you’re doing,” Dean said.

Bridges and overpasses freeze first. Dean says anticipation and caution are key.

“If you give yourself extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you and bring those speeds down you’ll have a much better chance of staying safe on the roads,” Dean said.

Dean advises drivers to keep a shovel and a snow brush in their cars for storms, just to be prepared.

