Annual Brent Berry Food Drive to begin this week

Starting Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, one local family will begin working to help provide food and other items, for those struggling in the Valley this holiday season.

For 12 years now, the Berry family has organized food drives to benefit the Salvation Army food pantry.

“I want to keep people from going hungry in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and that’s our mission,” said Brent Berry.

The Brent Berry Food Drive, normally stationed outside of the local Walmart, had to move this year due to COVID-19.

But one market in Bridgewater stepped up offering to be this year’s collection site.

“We love to do this,” said Bridgewater Foods store manager, Darrell Spitler. “We like to support our local community. I expect incredible turnout.”

Father of Brent, and food drive founder Bucky Berry says, he understands what it’s like to struggle, and that’s what sparked him to start this annual drive.

“When I was real little, I was brought up poor in a shack in a house on the North end of town,” Bucky Berry said. “The Salvation Army put food on my table.”

Together with the Salvation Army, the Berry family hopes to collect items like food, baby products, hygiene items, and more. In years past, they have collected enough donations to fill multiple buses, and the hope is to do the same this year.

“Over 13,000 people come through our doors,” Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army said. “This campaign continues to supply and keep our pantry stocked, and it is important encouraging people to continue doing this.”

The Brent Berry Food Drive begins collection this Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, outside the Bridgewater Foods Supermarket, and will continue through Jan. 2, 2020.

To see the full list of suggested donation items, visit https://sites.google.com/site/brentberryannualfooddrive/home/items-needed

