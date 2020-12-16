Advertisement

Anonymous donor gifts $50,000 to Community Foundation’s Children’s Cancer Fund

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — An anonymous donor has donated $50,000 to the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham’s Children’s Cancer Fund.

“This kind of humble generosity, especially during trying times as these, is notable to say the least!” says Mike Meredith, who established the Children’s Cancer Fund, in a press release from the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham.

The Children’s Cancer Fund was established to financially assist the parents of cancer-stricken children, according to the release. Expenses like travel, lodging and daycare for those parents are not covered by insurance.

The fund benefits residents of the Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands, and the determination of need is determined by UVA Hospitals.

“We are simply overwhelmed by this donation,” Meredith says in the release.

You can donate to the Children’s Cancer Fund by mailing a check to The Children’s Cancer Fund at The Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.

You can also donate online at www.tcfhr.org.

