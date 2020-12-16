Augusta Correctional Center faces COVID-19 outbreak, family members of inmates concerned

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Corrections reported that 327 onsite inmates and 63 staff members of the Augusta Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“When DOC facilities experience COVID-19 outbreaks, the department deploys a pandemic response plan which implements guidelines from the CDC and the VDH. COVID-19 positive offenders are placed in medical isolation where they are monitored by our medical staff. Groups of COVID-19 positive offenders can be cohorted together in a housing unit separate from COVID-19 negative offenders. In addition to isolating COVID-19 positive offenders, close contacts are to be quarantined for 14 days from last exposure with twice daily symptom and temperature checks, as directed by CDC and VDH guidelines,” a representative of the Virginia DOC said in an email.

Over the past few weeks, WHSV News has gotten numerous calls and emails from family members of inmates concerned about the well-being of their loved ones.

“I just feel they are not giving them the proper care. Not just my fiancé, but everybody. They are just spreading it and spreading it and putting lives at risk,” said one woman who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman said one of her main concerns was how they are quarantining and isolating the inmates. She said someone who was exposed to the virus, was placed in her fiancé’s cell. Her fiancé tested negative for the virus.

“When your loved one is in there and can’t get the help that they need, medical help, or be taken away from the people that are sick, that’s a fear.”

The VADOC says, “The VADOC’s pandemic response plan follows CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfection during the COVID-19 response. Several times per day, staff and offenders clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are frequently touched, especially in common areas. Such surfaces may include objects/surfaces not ordinarily cleaned daily (e.g., doorknobs, light switches, sink handles, countertops, toilets, toilet handles, recreation equipment, kiosks, and telephones).”

VADOC updates numbers of COVID cases within the facility daily at 5 p.m. You can find the latest numbers by, clicking here.

