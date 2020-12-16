Blue Ridge Area Food Bank awarded more than $15,000 from No Kid Hungry

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has been awarded $15,340.24 from No Kid Hungry to help with the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from No Kid Hungry Virginia, an estimated one in five children in the commonwealth could face hunger this year, p from one in eight prior to the pandemic.

No Kid Hungry has announced a total of $2.4 million in grants to 68 schools and community organizations across Virginia that are providing free meals for kids.

Per the press release, the following schools and organizations have also received grant money from No Kid Hungry since March:

Accomack County Public Schools – $51,300

Amelia County Schools – $30,000

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – $15,340.24

Central Virginia Food Bank: Feedmore – $50,000

Chesapeake Public Schools – $75,000

Community Storehouse – $50,000

Essex County Schools – $15,700

Fairfax County Schools – $200,000

Fauquier County Public Schools – $41,592

Feeding Southwest Virginia – $50,000

Fredericksburg Public Schools – $15,000

Greensville County Public Schools – $33,446

Halifax County Public Schools – $50,000

Henry County Schools – $42,953.25

Hopewell City Public Schools – $22,000.00

INOVA Healthcare Services – $28,632

Loudoun County Public Schools – $24,295

Louisa County Schools – $25,400

Lynchburg City Schools – $39,200

Martinsville City Public Schools – $21,000

Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation – $30,000 (NOVA)

Newport News City Schools ­– $30,000

Norfolk City Schools – $200,000

Petersburg City Public Schools – $39,375

Prince Edward County Public Schools – $15,085.79

Prince William Community Foundation – $34,080.00

Quin Rivers, Inc. – $21,205

Richmond City – $50,000

Rockbridge County – $50,000

Smart Beginnings Southeast – $49,550

Winchester Rescue Mission – 28,900.00

YMCA at Virginia Tech – $50,000

