Blue Ridge Area Food Bank awarded more than $15,000 from No Kid Hungry

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has been awarded $15,340.24 from No Kid Hungry to help with the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from No Kid Hungry Virginia, an estimated one in five children in the commonwealth could face hunger this year, p from one in eight prior to the pandemic.

No Kid Hungry has announced a total of $2.4 million in grants to 68 schools and community organizations across Virginia that are providing free meals for kids.

Per the press release, the following schools and organizations have also received grant money from No Kid Hungry since March:

  • Accomack County Public Schools – $51,300
  • Amelia County Schools – $30,000
  • Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – $15,340.24
  • Central Virginia Food Bank: Feedmore – $50,000
  • Chesapeake Public Schools – $75,000
  • Community Storehouse – $50,000
  • Essex County Schools – $15,700
  • Fairfax County Schools – $200,000
  • Fauquier County Public Schools – $41,592
  • Feeding Southwest Virginia – $50,000
  • Fredericksburg Public Schools – $15,000
  • Greensville County Public Schools – $33,446
  • Halifax County Public Schools – $50,000
  • Henry County Schools – $42,953.25
  • Hopewell City Public Schools – $22,000.00
  • INOVA Healthcare Services – $28,632
  • Loudoun County Public Schools – $24,295
  • Louisa County Schools – $25,400
  • Lynchburg City Schools – $39,200
  • Martinsville City Public Schools – $21,000
  • Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation – $30,000 (NOVA)
  • Newport News City Schools ­– $30,000
  • Norfolk City Schools – $200,000
  • Petersburg City Public Schools – $39,375
  • Prince Edward County Public Schools – $15,085.79
  • Prince William Community Foundation – $34,080.00
  • Quin Rivers, Inc. – $21,205
  • Richmond City – $50,000
  • Rockbridge County – $50,000
  • Smart Beginnings Southeast – $49,550
  • Winchester Rescue Mission – 28,900.00
  • YMCA at Virginia Tech – $50,000

You can learn more by clicking here.

