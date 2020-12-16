Advertisement

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives donation of 120,000 meals

(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — Molson Coors Beverage Company has donated 120,000 meals to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic continues, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has seen a 22% increase in visits by individuals to their partner pantries and Food Bank program sites from March through September of 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019.

Since the pandemic began, 17% of all visits to pantries have been made by individuals who had not accessed food assistance in the network before, according to a press release from Molson Coors.

“We believe everyone should have enough to eat. And while we had to adapt how we distribute food this year, we do not lose sight of the fact that — packed alongside the cans, boxes and produce — we also provide hope and encouragement,” says Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee in the release. “With such unprecedented need in our community, we are extremely grateful for the support of Molson Coors.”

Molson Coors says the company will donate nearly 3 million meals in 10 hometown and brewery-based markets, including Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, as a part of its community giving program.

