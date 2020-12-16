First COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Augusta Health

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health was set to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the hospital network said vaccinations are ready to begin.

According to a press release from Augusta Health, its initial shipment of the vaccine included 925 doses, with 50 doses for other hospitals in the region without ultra-low subzero freezers.

Augusta Health says healthcare personnel who directly engage or interact with patients who are known or suspected to be infected with the virus will receive the vaccine first.

According to the release, Augusta Health’s Vaccine Task Force conducted a “dry run” of the Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday afternoon to run through the vaccine administration procedures and flow with staff administering the vaccinations.

A small group of volunteers then became the first employees at Augusta Health to be vaccinated.

Augusta Health says they will continue to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, and they expect to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine when it is approved.

Vaccinations of Augusta Health staff in the first priority group began Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.