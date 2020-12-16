Advertisement

Fuente: Hokies won’t play in bowl game in 2020

The Virginia Tech football team won’t play in a bowl game in 2020, ending a streak of 27 consecutive seasons with the Hokies making a bowl game appearance.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech football team won’t play in a bowl game in 2020, ending a streak of 27 consecutive seasons with the Hokies making a bowl game appearance.

VT head coach Justin Fuente made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. Fuente said the decision to not participate in a bowl game came after discussions with Virginia Tech players. The Hokies posted a 5-6 overall record during the 2020 regular season. Every FBS team, regardless of record, is eligible to play in a bowl game in 2020.

Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced Tuesday that Fuente will return in 2021 for a sixth season with the Hokies.

