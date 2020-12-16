Advertisement

Gov. Northam highlights 2021 budget amendments to navigate next phase of pandemic

(Governor Northam's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam’s 2021 budget aims to help Virginians navigate the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic, provide much-needed relief for working families, and position the commonwealth to quickly rebuild our economy.

The proposed budget includes $240 million for public health pandemic response, including $90 million to support Virginia’s vaccination deployment.

The budget would also invest over $500 million to prevent reductions to school division funding due to COVID-19, with:

  • $27 million in school counselors
  • $80 million for a two-percent bonus for teachers and support positions
  • Over $16 million to expand access to early childhood education.

An additional $25 million will be invested in Virginia’s Housing Trust Fund in FY2022 to help local and regional efforts to craft housing affordability solutions. This will match the $55 million that is maintained in FY2021 to bring Virginia’s HTF to its highest level ever of $55 million annually.

The proposal also includes $15.7 million in FY21 for the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program and $1.5 million in FY2022 to fund additional housing attorneys at the Virginia State Bar.

For the workforce, the governor’s budget includes $36 million in FY2022 for the G3 Program to get free or low-cost job skills training in high-need fields through Virginia’s community college system.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
Staunton Steam Laundry was opened back in 1912.
Staunton Steam Laundry closes after 108 years
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar

Latest News

With snow and ice now in our area, it is imperative to check on older relatives and neighbors...
Senior safety in Winter weather
UVA infectious disease expert: clinical trials underway for kids, school likely in-person in fall 2021
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media after a court hearing...
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring seeking re-election
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,931 on Wednesday