Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam has issued a state of emergency to deal with winter weather, which is underway with Wednesday’s storm.

Executive Order 73 directs state and local governments to “render appropriate assistance to prepare for this event, to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation, and to implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities so as to return impacted areas to pre-event conditions as much as possible.”

Northam authorized of a maximum of $350,000 for state and local government assignments and state response and recovery operations, authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The order is in effect through January 15 unless amended.

