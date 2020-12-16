Harrisonburg Department of Public Works preps for snow

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department is preparing for Wednesday’s winter storm.

On Tuesday morning, crews with the department laid brine on the streets throughout the Friendly City.

They also placed equipment, salt spreaders and snow plows around the city.

The Department of Public Works reminds people to stay back from snow plows on the roadway.

“As always, when a snow event like this comes if you can stay at home please do,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “Stay off the roadways. Give our crews the ability to maneuver and try to keep the roads passable during the event of cleanup. If you can, park in your driveway and not in the roadway, which gives our crews more ability to push the snow and get it cleared from the roadways.

Crews will go out at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and plan to be in 24-hour work mode until the storm passes and everything is cleaned up.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.