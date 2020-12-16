Hokies knock off No. 24 Clemson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team opened ACC play with a 66-60 win over No. 24 Clemson Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Tyrece Radford led the Hokies in scoring with 15 points. Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in 13 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies improve to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in ACC play.

Virginia Tech is scheduled to host Coppin State Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

