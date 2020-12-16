JMU closes Wednesday due to inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — JMU officials report as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, James Madison University will be closing due to inclement weather.

Students who have already scheduled to take exams virtually on Wednesday will proceed as scheduled, despite JMU closing early.

Students scheduled to take exams in-person should check with their professor for information on when the exam will be rescheduled. Students should also check with their professors for any clarification.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.