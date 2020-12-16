Advertisement

JMU closes Wednesday due to inclement weather

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — JMU officials report as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, James Madison University will be closing due to inclement weather.

Students who have already scheduled to take exams virtually on Wednesday will proceed as scheduled, despite JMU closing early.

Students scheduled to take exams in-person should check with their professor for information on when the exam will be rescheduled. Students should also check with their professors for any clarification.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
Staunton Steam Laundry was opened back in 1912.
Staunton Steam Laundry closes after 108 years
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar

Latest News

With snow and ice now in our area, it is imperative to check on older relatives and neighbors...
Senior safety in Winter weather
UVA infectious disease expert: clinical trials underway for kids, school likely in-person in fall 2021
Gov. Northam highlights 2021 budget amendments to navigate next phase of pandemic
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media after a court hearing...
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring seeking re-election
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,931 on Wednesday