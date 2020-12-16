Local school superintendents weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine approval

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine advisory team voted to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to those ages 16 and older.

“The vaccine is approved for 16 years and older and the main reason is because we need to do more trials and get some more data about how the data will be affective in younger age groups,” Laura Lee Wight, Acting Population Health Community Coordinator with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

While this may eliminate younger age groups for now, school officials are optimistic about what this could mean for staff.

“Certainly it is a lot better to put a mask on and social distance when you know a vaccine is being used and being implemented than it was before when we didn’t have a vaccine,” Dr. Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said.

This has not been a typical school year, but a vaccine is a glimpse of hope for normalcy, and Richards hopes teachers will be vaccinated soon.

“I certainly agree with healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities getting the first round, but I think teachers should be in that round. But with limited vaccines, at least they should be in the second round,” Richards said. “We need to get the students back in person, and we need to do it in a way that respects the safety and health of our teachers, so it is very important that teachers receive a vaccine as soon as possible,” Richards said.

The long-term goal is to also vaccinate students.

“And so that’s going to be the next step, especially in a school division. The trials now have to start for those under 16,” Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Oskar Scheikl, said.

Both superintendents said they will continue to follow the guidance of health officials, mitigation strategies, and stress the importance of “masking up” and continuing safety guidelines in the mean time.

While COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be distributed to certain ages and groups, Wight wants to reiterate that the flu vaccine is available to everyone.

