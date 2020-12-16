Advertisement

Numbers to know if your power goes out

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Should the power go out where you are, be sure to report the outages to your provider. Here are the numbers customers need to know:

Harrisonburg Electric Commission: 540-434-5361 or report online through HEC’s website.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: 1-800-234-7832 or report online through SVEC’s website.

Dominion Energy: 866-366-4357 or report online through Dominion’s website

FirstEnergy customers in West Virginia: 888-544-4877 or report online through FirstEnergy’s website

Is your electric provider missing from the list? E-mail newsroom@whsv.com to add to this list.

According to SVEC, if an outage happens, do not make attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines and avoid contact with downed power lines.

SVEC officials said you should also consider preparing a home outage kit. Some important things you might want to include are flashlights and extra batteries, a battery-operated radio, candles and matches, an alternate source of heat, canned or packaged foods, water, disposable plates and utensils, a camp stove or other emergency cooking device, extra blankets, a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit.

