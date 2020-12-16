Advertisement

Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

There were 2 rats, too
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty.(Source: Hamden Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been arrested after authorities found three dead animals in her home and seized more than two dozen cats along with dogs, squirrels and an owl, police said Wednesday.

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty. She posted a $5,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court Feb. 5.

Animal control officials executed a search warrant at Scirocco’s home on Oct. 26 after neighbors complained about a stench and rats running around the neighborhood, police Capt. Ronald Smith said.

Police said they found 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl. There were also two large rats in the home, officials said. Authorities also found two dead cats and a dead woodchuck. Health officials condemned the property, Smith said.

Hamden officials allege the animals were neglected and cruelly treated. All the animals were taken to veterinary hospitals for evaluation. A few of them had to be euthanized and the remainder are being kept at several animal shelters, Smith said.

It was not immediately clear whether Scirocco, 59, has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Telephone listings for her are no longer in service.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A screenshot of a VDOT traffic camera of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockingham Co.
VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather
A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO...
Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
VCU Nurse manager Audrey Robinson receives first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at health system in...
A shot of hope at VCU Medical Center as front-line workers get COVID-19 vaccine
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Storm rolls into Northeast
Virginia State Police reports they responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on...
VSP responds to roughly 200 traffic crashes Wednesday due to inclement weather
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Vaccinations reach nursing homes as California faces crisis