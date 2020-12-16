Advertisement

Preparing for potential storm power outages

When these winter storms roll in, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative said they plan for...
When these winter storms roll in, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative said they plan for the worst, but hope for the best, because the outages and accidents are unpredictable.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is urging members around the Valley to be ready just in case there are power outages during Wednesday’s storm.

When these winter storms roll in, Preston Knight with SVEC said they plan for the worst but hope for the best. That’s because the outages and accidents are unpredictable.

On Wednesday, Knight said they will have crews and contractors on standby all day.

For those staying put at home, he suggests charging up all your electronics, gathering warm blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, a first aid kit, food, water and if you have one, a non-electric heating device.

Knight said they typically see more outages in wooded areas around the Valley. However, he said sometimes if the snow isn’t heavy, even a foot of snow will not do too much damage.

“It really just depends on the type of snow. If it is collecting on lines and trees and bringing them down,” Knight said. “It might affect us if road conditions are really bad where our crews can’t safely reach certain places or it at least slows them down.”

Knight said it’s important to call in your outage, and never assume your neighbors reported it.

He reminds people to stay away from down power lines and debris, just be sure to call that into your electric company, too.

Should the power go out where you are, be sure to report the outages to your provider. Here are the numbers customers need to know:

Harrisonburg Electric Commission: 540-434-5361 or report online through HEC’s website.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: 1-800-234-7832 or report online through SVEC’s website.

Dominion Energy: 866-366-4357 or report online through Dominion’s website

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
Staunton Steam Laundry was opened back in 1912.
Staunton Steam Laundry closes after 108 years

Latest News

We talk with Michael Evans of MRL, as all locations will be either curbside pickup or carry-out...
1on1: Massanutten Regional Library going back to limited-contact service
We talk with Michael Evans of MRL, as all locations will be either curbside pickup or carry-out...
1on1: Massanutten Regional Library going back to limited-contact service
VDOT preparing for snow in Shenandoah Valley
VDOT preparing for snow in Shenandoah Valley
Covid-19 vaccine Source: Centura Health
State health leaders talk COVID-19 vaccines with Black Virginians