Preparing for potential storm power outages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is urging members around the Valley to be ready just in case there are power outages during Wednesday’s storm.

When these winter storms roll in, Preston Knight with SVEC said they plan for the worst but hope for the best. That’s because the outages and accidents are unpredictable.

On Wednesday, Knight said they will have crews and contractors on standby all day.

For those staying put at home, he suggests charging up all your electronics, gathering warm blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, a first aid kit, food, water and if you have one, a non-electric heating device.

Knight said they typically see more outages in wooded areas around the Valley. However, he said sometimes if the snow isn’t heavy, even a foot of snow will not do too much damage.

“It really just depends on the type of snow. If it is collecting on lines and trees and bringing them down,” Knight said. “It might affect us if road conditions are really bad where our crews can’t safely reach certain places or it at least slows them down.”

Knight said it’s important to call in your outage, and never assume your neighbors reported it.

He reminds people to stay away from down power lines and debris, just be sure to call that into your electric company, too.

Should the power go out where you are, be sure to report the outages to your provider. Here are the numbers customers need to know:

Harrisonburg Electric Commission: 540-434-5361 or report online through HEC’s website.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: 1-800-234-7832 or report online through SVEC’s website.

Dominion Energy: 866-366-4357 or report online through Dominion’s website

