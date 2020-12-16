Senior safety in Winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

With snow and ice now in our area, it is imperative to check on older relatives and neighbors to ensure their safety.

Beth Bland is the Director of Senior Services at the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Valley Program for Aging Services. She says the COVID-19 pandemic is already tough on older adults, and adding a severe weather event can add even more challenges.

If you are a caregiver, Bland suggests making sure you have enough food and water in the house, in case you cannot leave due to the weather. Keep an eye out for hypothermia symptoms in your loved one. Those can include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. And if you have older neighbors, Bland says it is always good to check on them too, especially if you know they do not have family nearby.

Now if you, yourself, are an older adult, Bland suggests making sure you have more than one person you can call on in an emergency. If you take medication, make sure you have enough to last through the bad conditions. If you use medical equipment that requires electricity, you should talk to your doctor to have a plan in case you lose power. Bland also says, with the snow and ice, you should not go outside.

“Falls can create significant health problems,” said Bland. “If you need to have walkways cleared, call a neighbor, call a family member. The mail can wait, but don’t take the risk it’s just not worth it. Stay inside, stay safe.”

If you are an older adult or know someone who is that could use support this Winter, don’t hesitate to reach out to VPAS either online or by phone at (540) 615-5341.

