Sidewalk snow removal guidelines for residents and businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday’s snowstorm brought inches of snow across the Valley, and now residents and businesses must make sure they clean up the snow on their property’s sidewalks.

City of Harrisonburg: Residents, business owners and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk in front of their home or business within 24 hours if the snowfall is six inches or less OR within 36 hours if the snowfall is greater than six inches. The times begin after the snow has stopped falling.

If the occupant or property owner fails to clean off the sidewalk, a notice of violation will be given. After 24 hours of the notice being given, if the sidewalk is still not clear, the city will clear the sidewalk at the owner’s expense.

City of Staunton: City Code requires that property owners treat sidewalks and remove snow and ice promptly.

Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after ice or snow stops. If the precipitation falls at night, property owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

The Queen City may clear sidewalks in some higher volume pedestrian traffic areas including downtown and areas around schools. Even if the City clears a sidewalk, property owners remain responsible for making sure adjacent sidewalks are maintained and clear enough for everyone to use, including those in wheelchairs.

City of Waynesboro: The city requires all snow to be removed from sidewalks or footways within 12 hours after street clearing has been completed.

Snowfall may also affect trash pick-up. The city’s website says: If the snow has accumulated to the point that collection vehicles cannot safely negotiate alleys, then collection may have to be adjusted. The City will make every effort to resume collection as soon as conditions allow.

Town of Broadway: The town code says that snow must be removed from any paved footway or sidewalk by the owner or occupant of the property.

Town of Bridgewater: Snow in Bridgewater must be removed six hours after the snowfall has stopped. The town code says:

“All persons occupying, owning, or having charge of any property within the Town are encouraged to remove the snow from the entire sidewalk in front of such property, within six daylight hours after the snow has ceased to fall.”

Residents must also remove vehicles from streets during snowfalls. The town code says:

“Whenever snow begins to accumulate on a public street, vehicle operators should remove their vehicles from the street. On Main Street and Dinkel Avenue, whenever snow accumulates on any street to a depth of one or more inches, the owners or operators of motor vehicles parked on that street.”

Town of Grottoes: If the Grottoes town offices close, trash collection shifts accordingly.

In Grottoes, snow is expected to be removed from sidewalks within three hours from the time snowfall stops. Their town code says:

“It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any building, and where there is no occupant for the owner of such vacant building, or any unimproved lot of land lying on any street, alley or public place within the Town where there is a paved footway or sidewalk to permit snow to remain along the front or side of such premises longer than three hours after the same has ceased to fall; except that if the snow shall cease to fall in the nighttime, it shall be cleared away by 10:00 a.m. the following morning.”

Town of Luray: Luray has one of the strictest removal policies in the Valley. Their town code says:

“The owner or occupant of any property adjacent to any curbed or paved sidewalk within the town shall remove any snow, sleet or ice from such sidewalk within two hours after the same has ceased to fall, if between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and before 10:00 a.m. next following if the same has ceased to fall between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.”

The cost of any removal shall be chargeable to such person and shall be added to their tax bill. Violations of this section could be a Class 4 misdemeanor.

Town of Woodstock: Town code says it is the resident or business owner’s responsibility to clean the sidewalks, along the front or side of their building, of snow and ice no longer than two hours after the snow shall cease to fall or by 9 a.m.

