State health leaders talk COVID-19 vaccines with Black Virginians

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and state leaders in the Black community discussed the COVID-19 vaccine in a virtual discussion Tuesday night.

The virtual event included health experts like Dr. Norm Oliver, the Virginia State Health Commissioner, Dr. Janice Underwood, the state’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, and Stephanie Wheawill, the Division of Pharmacy Services Director.

Dr. Oliver said a reason why Black and brown people have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 is that they make up a large number of essential workers.

Under the state’s vaccine distribution plan, essential workers will be in the first phase of receiving vaccines, after health care workers and long-term nursing facility residents receive one.

“I think it’s also important to realize that through that means, we will also be getting to a large segment of the African American, Latinx and other communities of color,” Dr. Oliver said.

During this event, health experts were answering questions in live time from Virginians about distribution, cost, doses of the vaccine, and side effects.

Leaders said they hope through these open discussions, minority communities will share accurate information about the vaccine.

More discussions with communities are scheduled for the rest of the week, including focuses on persons with disabilities and people in rural communities. You can learn more and sign up here.

