Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro sees more ice than snow Wednesday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area experienced a lot more ice fall than snow on Wednesday.

While this was expected for the area, it may not be exactly what some folks might have been hoping for. But there were still some people who made the most out of what came down.

“We were a little concerned with there just being so much ice. It was a little painful when we first got here as far as like when it hits your face, but kids are kids, the kids are having a good time,” Jake Condra, of Staunton, said.

While some community members were preparing for a fun snow day, first responders were preparing for an increase in calls.

“With any kind of snow or precipitation like this, that will include some ice perhaps. Inevitably we end up with an increased number of motor vehicle accidents. That’s to be expected,” Justin Ide, with the Waynesboro Fire Department, said.

The City of Staunton recorded 16 total snow-related crashes last year. First responders encourage people to stay off the roads if possible, but if you are driving, be cautious.

“The most important thing is that people take their time. Leave early. Leave enough time to get there. Don’t be rushing, and leave space between you and the next car,” Ide said. “You may be traveling at a certain, reasonable speed, but that distance to stop is going to be what gets you in trouble.”

It is also a good idea to prep your car if you plan to head out, like April Hobson.

“Throw in some cardboard and try to just protect it so that it’s not going to have too much build-up underneath in the morning, but it’ll be a lot easier for me to just pull that out and have a little bit of clearance, so hopefully I can just cruise on out of here,” Hobson, of Waynesboro said.

She spent some time Wednesday afternoon clearing off her car with hopes of having a hassle-free Thursday morning.

“I’m just mentally preparing. Make sure my alarms are set. Alarms are working, I can wake up early enough to get to my appointments and get to work on time if not early,” Hobson said.

While Waynesboro did not see the snow that other areas of the Valley saw, Hobson was still happy with what she saw.

“I love it. I think it’s beautiful, and as long as your smart enough to just again just do all of the necessary steps to protect yourself and protect others around, let’s just kind of sit back and enjoy it. It’s gorgeous,” Hobson said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.