Three Augusta County students presenting at the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three Augusta County students are leading the way in the STEM industry according to the school division’s Instructional Supervisor for Secondary STEM Education, Angela Deitz.

Now, the young ladies are getting ready to speak on the national stage Wednesday evening during a webinar.

The Fort Defiance High School students will present their projects virtually at the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathalon.

“To have three women presenting their projects this week in the energy decathlon is amazing,” said Deitz.

Seniors Lauren Rhodes and Caroline Miller, and junior Sherylynne Crookshanks participated in Throwing Solar Shade.

“The three of us had no idea we would get to where we are now,” stated Rhodes.

The 10-week pilot program gave students a chance to research climate and the effects of solar arrays on buildings and local heat islands.

“Agriculture has been in my blood for generations and I never really expected solar to become a part of that,” said Rhodes who took a personal approach. “How can I use solar panels to help reduce the heat island that our commercial turkey farm creates?”

While Rhodes focused more on how Fort Defiance can reduce its own heat island, “I found out that parking lots pose one of the greatest heat island problems in our community,” stated Crookshanks.

And Miller, whose career path has changed due to the program, looked at maximizing thermophotovoltaic cell efficiency. “When I crunched the data I found that having a different surface texture as opposed to a flat plane actually increased the amount of heat generated from the surface of the solar cell,” stated Miller.

Throwing Solar Shade gave students the opportunity to collaborate with Secure Futures Solar, the Science Museum of Virginia, and other solar experts and scientists.

“To have that opportunity to meet with those individuals and to work with those individuals that they wouldn’t normally get to do in a regular classroom setting,” said Deitz.

The young ladies each get eight minutes to present their projects virtually Wednesday evening and will take questions.

