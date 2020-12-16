UVA football announces Class of 2021 early signing class

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia football team announced its early signing class Wednesday.

UVA Football Class of 2021 Early Signing Class Bios from UVA Athletics:

Javin Burke

6-0 • 195 • DB

Cleveland, Tenn. • Bradley Central HS

Will enroll at UVA for the spring semester … played cornerback and quarterback at Bradley Central High School for head coach Damon Floyd … passed for 2,152 yards, rushed for 738 yards and accounted for 32 touchdowns as a junior, earning all-region honors … spent first two years of high school at McCallie High School … also participated in track & field at Bradley in the 60-meter dash and 200 meters … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Bryce Carter

6-3 • 250 • DL

South Chesterfield, Va. • Life Christian Academy

Played defensive line at Life Christian Academy for head coach Charles Scott … reclassified to the Class of 2021 from the Class of 2022 … transferred to LCA from Thomas Dale High School in 2020 … earned all-state honors at Thomas Dale HS in 2019 season in which he compiled 101 tackles, 23 tackles for losses and nine sacks for the Knights … in 2020 he notched 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks in the five game the Life Christian Academy Eagles played … high school coach Charles Scott coached Carter in youth ball … National Combine All-American Defensive MVP … in 2018 at Thomas Dale he notched 100 tackles (60 solo), 13 TFLs, four sacks and three passes defended as Thomas Dale went 9-3 and reached the regional semifinals … earned first-team all-region honors … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com … rated 247sports.com’s No. 92 overall recruit in the nation.

Jesiah Davis

6-3 • 180 • WR

Huntersville, N.C. • Hough HS

Played wide receiver and cornerback at William Amos Hough High School for head coach Matthew Jenkins … high school did not participate in football this fall … caught 33 passes for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 at Providence Day School … transferred to Hough during spring 2020 … helped Providence Day to the 2019 NCISAA Division II state championship … also ran track & field at Hough … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Michael Diatta

6-5 • 265 • DL

Antioch, Tenn. • Cane Ridge HS

Played defensive end and offensive line at Cane Ridge High School for head coach Eddie Woods … named the Region 5-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020 after he made four sacks and 10 tackles for loss in a shortened season of six games … committed to Virginia in October 2020 without visiting Grounds … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Malachi Fields

6-4 • 205 • WR

Keswick, Va. • Monticello HS

Played quarterback and cornerback at Monticello High School for head coach Jeff Lloyd … high school did not participate in football this fall … 2019 All-Jefferson District first-team honors at quarterback and kick returner … earned 2019 All-Region 3C honors at kick returner … in the return game he averaged 30 yards per touch and scored two touchdowns … named Falcon Club Player of the Week twice during his junior season … rushed for 700 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019 , while passing for 1,027 yards and four more scores … also participated in track & field … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com … a two-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Amaad Foston

6-0 • 210 • RB

Milledgeville, Ga. • John Milledge Academy

Will enroll at UVA for the spring semester … played running back at John Milledge Academy for head coach J.T. Wall … high school did not participate in football this fall … led the state of Georgia in 2019 with 2,772 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns on his way to all-state honors … helped lead John Milledge Academy to a perfect 13-0 season and a AAA state championship in 2019 … rushed 42 times for 423 yards and eight touchdowns in the state championship game, which is the top performance by a running back in a Georgia High School state championship game … his 2019 rushing yards ranked ninth all time in Georgia state history, 52 yards ahead of Nick Chubb’s best season … his 46 touchdowns were good for third all-time, one better than the Herschel Walker’s best season … the Union-Recorder named him all-county offensive player of the year … as a sophomore in 2018 he rushed 2,199 yards and 27 touchdowns … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Ty Furnish

6-4 • 250 • OL

Woodstock, Ga. • Blessed Trinity Catholic

Played offensive guard and defensive line at Blessed Trinity Catholic for head coach Tim McFarlin … started 15 games on a dominant Blessed Trinity squad that enjoyed a perfect season and won 13 of the 15 games by double-digits as a sophomore in 2018 … started all 15 games on the offensive line as a junior in 2019, helping the Titans to a 14-1 record and a third-straight state title … 2019 all-region honoree … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Micah Gaffney

6-0 • 170 • DB

Spanish Fort, Ala. • Spanish Fort HS

Played defensive back at Spanish Fort High School for head coach Ben Blackmon … helped lead Spanish Ford to a state runner-up finish in 6A in 2020 and earned all-state honors and was one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in Alabama … selected to play for Team Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … made five interceptions in 2019 after helping Spanish Fort to the 6A state final … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Mike Green

6-4 • 215 • OLB

Williamsburg, Va. • Lafayette HS

Played linebacker and tight end at Lafayette High School for head coach Andy Linn … did not play football this fall … Lafayette is set to play a spring 2021 schedule … a Daily Press Fab 15 top recruit … in 2019 made 70 tackles, including nine sacks and eight additional tackles for loss, from the outside position … also participated in wrestling at Lafayette … finished second in the state wrestling tournament as a sophomore at 185 and third in state as a junior at 220 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

James Jackson

6-3 • 200 • OLB

Pulaski, Va. • North Cross HS

Will enroll at UVA for the spring semester … played linebacker and wide receiver at North Cross High School for head coach Stephen Alexander … earned all-state honors as a receiver and as a linebacker after helping the Raiders to an 11-1 record and a VISAA Division II state championship in 2019 … caught 29 passes for 575 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019, while also notching 77 tackles, 8.0 TFLs and 9.0 sacks … in a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he made 29 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks … also caught 11 passes for 202 yards and two scores … played freshman year at Pulaski County High School … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Noah Josey

6-5 • 280 • OL

Brentwood, Tenn. • Brentwood Academy

Played offensive guard at Brentwood Academy for head coach Cody White … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … helped Brentwood Academy to the Division II AAA state titles in 2017 and 2018 … earned all-region honors in 2020 as Brentwood went 11-1 … also throws discus and shotput on the track & field team … father, Bryan, played offensive tackle at Vanderbilt … a four-star recruit by Rivals.com … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com.

Hugh Laughlin

6-5 • 280 • DL

Athens, Ga. • Athens Academy

Played defensive line, tight end and offensive tackle at Athens Academy for head coach Josh Alexander … Athens Academy went 45-5 during his high school career … made move to offensive line in 2020 … first-team All-Region 8-A Private defensive lineman in 2020 … all-state defensive end in 2019 … also and honorable mention all-region honoree in basketball … … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com.

Langston Long

6-2 • 215 • ILB

Woodbridge, Va. • Christ School (N.C.)

Will enroll at UVA for the spring semester … played linebacker at Christ School in Arden, N.C., for head coach Nick Luhm … made his commitment in early March following UVA’s Junior Day, before the pandemic restricted recruiting activities … helped Christ Church (6-2) to its first-ever state title (NCISAA Division II) after opening the season 0-2 … named to the North Carolina Independent Schools High School Athletic Association’s pre-season all-state team … played his junior season at Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Va. … played wide receiver and strong safety at Hylton … led the team with 74 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break ups … originally a Class of ’20 prospect, he reclassified for the Class of ’21 in the summer of 2019 … played in the Junior Academic All-America game … invited to the Under Armour All-America camp series … ranked as one of the 50 players in the state of North Carolina … sang in church choir … father, Rendell, played football at Florida State where he was a running back in 1994 … sister, Lauren, played volleyball at Troy … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Josh McCarron

6-4 • 215 • OLB

Mukilteo, Wash. • Archbishop Murphy

Played defensive end, outside linebacker, wide receiver and tight end at Archbishop Murphy in Everett, Wash., for head coach Mark Leone … high school did not participate in football this fall … as a junior had 89 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 21 sacks and forced three fumbles … as a junior caught 26 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns … led Archbishop Murphy to state quarterfinals and an 8-3 record as a junior … helped his team to three shut-out wins … named to the Associated Press 2A all-state team and first team all-2A Northwest Conference … named the Everett Herald’s Defensive Player of the Year following the 2019 campaign … committed to Virginia in April 2020 without visiting Grounds … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com and Rivals.com … a three-star recruit by 247sports.com.

Charlie Patterson

6-7 • 285 • OL

Roswell, Ga. • Fellowship Christian

Played offensive line at Fellowship Christian for Al Morrell … helped the Paladins (11-1) to quarterfinals of Class A-Private classification in Georgia this season … team posted a 12-1 record his junior season, winning the Region 6-A championship and reaching the semifinals of the Class A-Private tournament … first-team All-Class A-Private selection as a junior and senior … also played defensive tackle at Fellowship Christian … invited to play in the 2019 GACA Army National Guard All-Star Classic … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Jacob Rodriguez

6-1 • 200 • QB

Wichita Falls, Texas • Rider HS

Will enroll at UVA for the spring semester … played quarterback and safety at Rider High School for head coach Marc Bindel … made his commitment to Virginia in April 2020 without making a trip to Grounds … led Raiders to Class 5A Division II state semifinals as a sophomore and quarterfinals as a junior … team was 8-2 during his senior season and are currently playing in the 5A D2 division playoffs … completed 199-of-344 pass attempts in 2019 for 3,003 yards and 33 touchdowns … as a junior, rushed 149 times for 1,247 yards … in 2018, completed 99 of 185 passes for 1,602 yards and 12 scores … had 183 rushes for 1,301 yards as a sophomore … three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field (long jump, triple jump, relays) … earned District 3-5A-II Co-MVP honors as a junior in 2019 … named the District 3-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2018 … played free safety for the Rider defense … three-star prospect by Rivals … three-star prospect according to 247sports.com … invited to the Under Armour All-America Camp Series … played on Rider basketball team … his high school has recently produced three top Division I quarterbacks – Blake Szymanski (Baylor), Shavodrick Beaver (Tulsa) and JT Barrett (Ohio State) … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … No. 209 in ESPN’s Top 300 recruit rankings … a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Aidan Ryan

6-0 • 185 • DB

Fredericksburg, Va. • James Monroe HS

Played defensive back and quarterback at James Monroe High School for head coach Rich Serbay … high school did not participate in football this fall … earned second-team all-state honors in 2019 at defensive back … the Yellow Jackets went 9–4, earned a share of the Battlefield District title and reached the Region 3B championship game in 2019 … all-region and first team all-NOVA as a utility player following his junior season … outstanding long jumper, set a PR at 22-9 to qualify for high school indoor national championships … received inaugural Dennis K. Dodson Captain’s Award and was Monroe’s MVP following the 2019 season … three-star prospect according to 247sports.com … three-star prospect by Rivals … top-20 overall prospect for the state of Virginia … invited to the Under Armour All-America Camp Series … invited to Adidas Rival 3 Stripe Camp … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Jonas Sanker

6-0 • 185 • DB

Charlottesville, Va. • The Covenant School

Played running back, quarterback and safety at The Covenant School for head coach Seth Wilson … high school team did not compete in fall of 2020 … threw for 1,590 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 1,116 yards and scored 24 touchdowns as a junior … only player in Central Virginia to both run and pass for 1,000 yards during 2019 season … accounted for three touchdowns as a defensive player … had four interceptions and 46 tackles in 2019 … helped Covenant to back-to-back 8-man state titles in the Virginia Independent Schools Football League as a sophomore and junior … accounted for eight scores in 2019 state title game … passed for 295 yards and ran for 217 yards in that game … all-conference and all-state on both sides of the ball in 2019 … led team to 10-0 records as a sophomore and junior … outstanding guard for Covenant basketball team … helped Covenant basketball team to its first semifinal appearance during 2020 VISAA Division III tournament … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

William Simpkins III

6-1 • 170 • DB

Gaithersburg, Md. • Quince Orchard HS

Played both safety and cornerback at Quince Orchard High School for head coach Andrew Smith … high school did not participate in football this fall … helped Cougars to a 12-1 record in 2019, reaching the semifinals of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 4A playoffs … played in 10 games as a junior and had 22 tackles and broke up four passes … Cougars won the 2018 4A state title after finishing as runners up in 2016 and 2017 … 2018 squad was one of 50 teams honored as part of MaxPreps Tour of Champions … high school team did not compete in fall of 2020 … three-star prospect according to 247sports.com … ranked by 247sports.com as the No. 75 CB for class of 2021 … listed as one of the top 40 overall players for the state of Maryland following his junior season … invited to the Under Armour All-America Camp Series … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com … a two-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Logan Taylor

6-7 • 295 • OL

Bridgewater, N.S. • Episcopal High School (Va.)

Will enroll at UVA for the spring semester … played offensive tackle at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., for head coach and fellow Canadian, Mark Moroz … high school team did not compete in fall of 2020 … a top-25 offensive tackle prospect according to MaxPreps … first-team Division 1 all-state honors in the Virginia Independent Schools Football League … honorable mention pick by Washington Post for its All-Met team … named to Interstate Athletic Conference all-star team … a native of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, he enrolled at Episcopal for his junior season … named one of the top five Canadian players for the Class of ’21 by CanadaFootballChat.com … played for Sir John A. McDonald High School in Nova Scotia … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com … No. 282 in ESPN’s Top 300 recruit rankings … a three-star recruit by Rivals.com … ranked as the No. 8 player in the state by 247sports.com.

Lorenz Terry

6-5 • 260 • DL

Sandston, Va. • Varina HS/Fork Union Military Academy

Prepped the 2020 season at Fork Union Military Academy where he played defensive end and tight end for head coach Frank Arritt … prior to Fork Union played defensive end at Varina High School for head coach Stu Brown … helped lead Varina to a region title in 2019 and semifinal appearance in the state championship … earned second-team all-region honors in 2019 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

West Weeks

6-2 • 205 • ILB

Watkinsville, Ga. • Oconee County HS

Played linebacker at Oconee County High School for head coach Travis Noland … piled up 250 career tackles as a linebacker at Oconee County … a preseason second-team all-state pick for Georgia by MaxPreps … has helped Oconee County (11-0) to the semifinals of Georgia’s Class AAA playoffs … also played quarterback for the Warriors this season … has 91 total tackles, including 36 solo stops this season … has caused one fumble and intercepted one pass as a senior … has season-high 15 tackles this year vs. Thomasville and Monroe Area … averages 32 yards per return on five kickoff run backs this season … Oconee County (13-2) reached state championship game in 2019 … achieved Class AAAA all-state honors as a junior … amassed 112 tackles as a junior, including 45 solo stops … caught 16 passes and rushed the ball 11 times in 2019 … has played six different positions for Oconee County during his prep career … father, David, was offensive line coach at Oconee County … father was a three-year starter at offensive line at Georgia where he played from 1991-95 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com … rated the No. 29 junior in Georgia prior to the 2020 season.

Jack Witmer

6-6 • 225 • TE

Cypress, Texas • Cy-Fair HS

Played tight end at Cy-Fair High School for head coach Jeff Miller … also played for former head coach Ed Pustejovsky … first-team all-17-6A District as a junior and sophomore … Cy-Fair (10-1) won first round of Texas 6A Division I playoffs last weekend … has played in nine games this season and registered 19 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns … has 27 career catches for 362 yards and seven scores … named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team in 2020 … also plays basketball at Cypress Fair … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Jay Woolfolk

5-11 • 190 • QB

Chesterfield, Va. • Benedictine College Prep

Played quarterback at Benedictine College Prep for head coach Greg Lilly … high school team did not compete in fall of 2020 … earned Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) all-state in 2019 … averaged 184 passing yards and 54 rushing yards per game as a junior … passed for 155 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in 14-6 win in the state championship game … missed part of his junior season due to a knee injury but returned for team’s playoff run … preseason all-state pick by MaxPreps heading into his senior season … tabbed by MaxPreps as the state of Virginia’s top overall athlete for all sports … rated as one of the state’s top 25 players by MaxPreps … played quarterback running back, wide receiver and defensive back in high school … outstanding two-sport athlete was named state Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball … is a right-handed pitcher, catcher and shortstop for baseball team whose fastball has been clocked at 93 MPH … named as one of the top 50 prep baseball players in the nation for the class of 2021 by MaxPreps … ranked as the No. 35 prospect by Baseball America for the class of 2021 … was 6-0 on the mound with 50 strikeouts and batted .388 with five home runs as a sophomore (last season completed) … helped Cadets to a 28-2 record and 2019 VISAA Division I state championship … he earned the save in the state title game … named to All-Metro teams for both football and baseball … also played on basketball at Benedictine … father, Pete, played basketball at Richmond, helping the Spiders to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 1988 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

