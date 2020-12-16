Advertisement

VDOT preparing for snow in Shenandoah Valley

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the winter storm on the way, Virginia’s Department of Transportation said its best for drivers to stay off the roads on Wednesday.

VDOT is preparing for the expected heavy snow and ice by having equipement and teams stationed up and down the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT looks at all forecasts to prepare, including the ground temperatures for their roadways, to help determine how much equipment and personnel they will need.

Crews will be out in strategic locations so that in the event there’s an accident, VDOT can have its tow trucks out to get traffic moving again.

“We are mobilizing with our plows and spreaders,” Ken Slack, a spokesperson for VDOT, said. “It’s going to be at least 800 pieces of equipment out there between VDOT personnel and the contractors that help us out with these kinds of storms. We’re going to be deployed throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. We’re ready to go first thing on Wednesday.”

If you do have to travel, VDOT recommends to keep your speed down and maintain a buffer zone around your car.

Their simple recommendation is for people to stay home and stay off the roads.

