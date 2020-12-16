VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — VDOT has given a report of road conditions as traffic cameras continue to pick up crashes and lane closures due to inclement weather throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, VDOT reports:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.

VDOT says you can go to https://www.511virginia.org/ to view winter weather road conditions. Find the orange bar at the top of the page, click “Text Views,” and click “Road Condition Table.” In the box that pops up on your screen that lists all jurisdictions, you can choose individual counties to view.

Check back to this story as we report any traffic accidents and delays all day Wednesday due to inclement weather.

I-81 is a mess. The scanner hasn't stopped with accidents. If you don't have to go out, don't. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/OKzmu5Nfyj — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 16, 2020

VDOT UPDATES FOR I-81

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (12:25 p.m.)

Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash that has closed the northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.8 on I-81 near Shenandoah Caverns.

CLEARED at 12:24 p.m. — Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash on I-81 at mile marker 269. VDOT reports the northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

CLEARED at 12:16 p.m. — Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash that has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane on I-81S at mile marker 278.5. That’s less than one mile south of Junction Virginia 185-Exit 279 in Shenandoah County.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (UPDATED 12:18 p.m.)

CLEARED at 12:18 p.m. — Motorists can expect some delays due to a vehicle crash. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed on I-81S at mile marker 235.1, less than a half-mile south of Junction Virginia 256 Exit 235-Weyers Cave.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (UPDATED 11:37 a.m.)

On I-81S at mile marker 256.9 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The southbound right shoulder is closed.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (UPDATED 12:12 p.m.)

CLEARED at 12:12 p.m. — VDOT reports a tractor-trailer crash has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane on I-81S, less than a mile from US 11 Exit 243-Harrisonburg. VDOT has not reported any backups for the crash.

Tractor trailer accident on side of I-81 southbound in Harrisonburg near county line. Right off of exit by Cracker Barrel. Traffic seems to be moving around it, just slow. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/jUiBYqObZh — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.