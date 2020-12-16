Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO station across from the Staunton Mall on Tuesday night.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, it happened around 4:45 p.m.

The business sustained moderate damage and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

This evening at approximately 4:45pm, Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Chief 3 responded to assist Augusta County Fire-Rescue and... Posted by Staunton Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

