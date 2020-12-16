Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring seeking re-election

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is running for reelection in 2021.

Herring announced his bid for a third term early Wednesday, December 16.

In a statement announcing his campaign, Herring says, “The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And, I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished.”

89th District Delegate Jay Jones is also seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Herring says he wants to continue working to fight for justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians.

