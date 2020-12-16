Advertisement

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring seeking re-election

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media after a court hearing...
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media after a court hearing on a lawsuit on the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Richmond General district Court in Richmond, Va., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Jennifer Von Reuter, NBC29
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is running for reelection in 2021.

Herring announced his bid for a third term early Wednesday, December 16.

In a statement announcing his campaign, Herring says, “The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And, I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished.”

89th District Delegate Jay Jones is also seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Herring says he wants to continue working to fight for justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
Staunton Steam Laundry was opened back in 1912.
Staunton Steam Laundry closes after 108 years
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar

Latest News

With snow and ice now in our area, it is imperative to check on older relatives and neighbors...
Senior safety in Winter weather
UVA infectious disease expert: clinical trials underway for kids, school likely in-person in fall 2021
Gov. Northam highlights 2021 budget amendments to navigate next phase of pandemic
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,931 on Wednesday