Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning

(WHSV) - A significant snow event is on the way for Wednesday. Temperatures staying cold following the storm.

WEDNESDAY: Another system brings significant snow for the area. A cold start with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with snow holding off until the mid morning hours. Likely around and after 8/9am from south to north. A moderate to heavy snow will begin across our entire area by the afternoon and last until around until just after midnight. Most of this should be a heavier wet snow. There will be more icing and mixing east of the Blue Ridge and south of Augusta county into Rockbridge county and south. West of the Blue Ridge, if temperatures above the ground warm just a couple degrees, we may have more sleet mixing in south of about Rt. 33. Then this would end with more snow late evening through about midnight or shortly after.

SNOW POTENTIAL: Several inches of snow expected. There will be closures, delays and possible power outages. Stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to go out. Right now we are looking at about 8-12″ for the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley. Up to 18″ possible in some spots.

HIGHEST TOTALS: Up to 18″ possible for some spots in Grant and Hardy county, western Shenandoah to Frederick county and north.

The rest of our area is expected to see about 4-8″. Up to 10″ locally in some areas especially north of Rt. 33.

THE SLEET SCENARIO: There may be just enough of some warm air above the surface in some of our southern areas to change the snow to sleet or even wetter snow.

LOWER SNOW TOTALS: This could lead to less than 4″ of snow and more of an icing for areas along Rt. 340 from the town of Shenandoah southward. This would also include areas such as Staunton, Waynesboro and just as far west as Great North Mountain in Augusta county. As well as eastern/southeastern parts of Rockingham county including Cross Keys and Elkton.

So if more sleet mixes in, then snow totals in the light blue area will be held down. A small shift in the track will affect this, we could be talking less than 20 miles and it can make a big difference. Below is the expected snow on the left and if we see more sleet mixing in, what can happen on the right.

Potential for what can happen Wednesday (WHSV)

There will be some intense bands of snow at times with rates of 1″ of snow an hour for some, especially in northern areas. So there can be some locally higher totals. Remember, snow just like rain will never fall evenly. There can be a few higher amounts, or lower amounts.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. There will still be slick roads especially for mountain and county areas where plows take time to get to. Some areas that pick up the highest snow and that live in back county areas or up mountain roads may have to wait through most of the day Thursday for improving road conditions as well as any areas that pick up ice. Elsewhere near the highway and main roads conditions will improve Thursday morning.

There will not be much melting on Thursday although some sun will help in a few spots. Mostly cloudy for the day as temperatures stay cold. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Very cold again overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Once again there will be black ice and slick spots in many areas especially for mountain roads.

FRIDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s although there will be a little more sunshine to help with snow melt. Another cold overnight with lows in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Staying cold and mostly cloudy with highs around 40. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.