Attorneys General Herring, Morrisey join Google antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have joined multiple other states in an antitrust lawsuit against Google that alleges the search engine has an illegal monopoly over the online search market.

The two have joined a coalition of 38 attorneys general that alleges Google’s behaviors depriving consumers of competition that would lead to greater choice, innovation and better privacy protections, according to a press release from Morrisey’s office. The release also says the attorneys general argue Google has exploited its market position to accumulate and leverage data to consumers.

“Big tech must be held accountable to ensure meaningful access to competition,” Attorney General Morrisey says in the release. “Corporations have a right to thrive, but they must not do so at the expense of severely and unlawfully limiting consumer choice. Increased competition provides improved privacy protections, more targeted results and greater opportunities.”

In a separate press release from Herring’s office, Herring says, “Because of the reach and impact that massive tech companies like Google have on our economy and our lives, it’s so important for them to comply with antitrust laws to make sure they do not have a monopoly in the market.”

Joining Attorneys General Herring and Morrisey are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rice, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennesee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.

