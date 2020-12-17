DOJ: Luray woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Western District of Virginia Department of Justice says a Luray woman pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 16 to a pair of federal drug charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Amanda Marie Catoe was stopped by police for driving with a suspended license, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs on Jan. 8, 2019.

Officials say a narcotics canine arrived on the scene and alerted to the vehicle. Officers then found several bags of methamphetamine, marijuana and cash during a search of the vehicle.

The Department of Justice says Catoe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The press release says Catoe faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum statutory sentence of life in prison.

Officials say Catoe will be sentenced on April 21, 2021.

