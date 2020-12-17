Advertisement

DOJ: Luray woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Western District of Virginia Department of Justice says a Luray woman pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 16 to a pair of federal drug charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Amanda Marie Catoe was stopped by police for driving with a suspended license, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs on Jan. 8, 2019.

Officials say a narcotics canine arrived on the scene and alerted to the vehicle. Officers then found several bags of methamphetamine, marijuana and cash during a search of the vehicle.

The Department of Justice says Catoe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The press release says Catoe faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum statutory sentence of life in prison.

Officials say Catoe will be sentenced on April 21, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a VDOT traffic camera of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockingham Co.
VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather
Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
Heavy snow and ice through the Mid-Atlantic
Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice
Virginia State Police reports they responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on...
VSP responds to roughly 200 traffic crashes Wednesday due to inclement weather
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,931 on Wednesday

Latest News

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,853 on Thursday
Snow plow
V-DOT urges drivers to be careful on the roads following snow storm
We talk with the local evangelist about his devotional book, "Guiding Principles: To Live,...
1on1: Evangelist Steve Wingfield’s new book
We talk with the local evangelist about his devotional book, "Guiding Principles: To Live,...
1on1: Evangelist Steve Wingfield's new book