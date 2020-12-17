Advertisement

Fire damages building under renovation in Crozet

Aftermath of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Hillsboro Lane in Crozet.
Aftermath of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Hillsboro Lane in Crozet.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 6000 block of Hillsboro Lane in Crozet around 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 16.

Responding units reported the building was fully involved with flames when they arrived. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings

Officials say the building was vacant and under renovation at the time of the fire.

Neighbors say the structure had been there since the 1800s and had lot of history, once being a Masonic Lodge, a schoolhouse, and then a VFW in the 1960s who owned it until about four or five years ago.

“It don’t feel good, and you know, it’s a big loss in my opinion. I mean, some people might not think it’s a loss, but you know most people don’t know the history of it,” Steve Black said.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

