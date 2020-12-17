First Sentara RMH staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Thursday morning, the first of many staff members at Sentara RMH received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine less than a week after the FDA approved it.

Sentara Healthcare received its first shipment of 11,700 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at its Norfolk location.

According to Sentara, between 900 and 1,000 vaccines were sent to Sentara RMH.

At 6:00 a.m. Thursday, Dr. Mark Nesbit, who works in the emergency department and has been working at the hospital for 19 years, was the first to receive the vaccination.

“An honor would probably be a good description,” Dr. Nesbit said. “I feel ready to kind of allow a lot of other people to start getting it as well, I’m just excited to start this phase of management of the disease.”

The hospital system is following recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and limiting initial vaccine distribution to emergency department staff, ICUs, COVID-19 patient units, respiratory unit staff and hospital staff who provide services in these areas, such as food service.

Dr. Nesbit said he did not think he would be the first to receive the vaccine when he signed up for his clinic time. He said it felt like any other flu shot.

“It’s very similar to when you get a flu shot here,” Dr. Nesbit said. “I sat down and within several minutes they had given me the vaccine and then I moved to another room where I was observed for about 15 minutes to make sure that I didn’t have a severe reaction, and then I walked out and started my shift in the emergency department.”

Sentara Health says the vaccine is voluntary and employees are not required to receive it. All staff will continue to wear proper PPE and follow Sentara’s COVID-19 protocols, regardless if they received the vaccination or not.

Dr. Nesbit said he will receive his second vaccination three weeks from now after the start of the new year.

According to a press release from Sentara Health, the healthcare system will receive an additional shipment with the second dose of the vaccine at a later time.

Dr.Mark Nesbit was the first physician to receive the Pfizer vaccine at @SentaraRMH at 6:30 this morning. Sentara nurses are helping administer the vaccine. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/E9AwsG8hWJ — John Hood (@WHSV_John) December 17, 2020

