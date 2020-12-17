Gubernatorial candidates McAuliffe and McClellan discuss economic relief recovery plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As businesses close and unemployment lines grow, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will linger into next year. That means gubernatorial candidates will need a strong economic recovery plan for Virginia.

Two candidates running to replace Governor Ralph Northam - former-Governor Terry McAuliffe and State Senator Jennifer McClellan - are presenting recovery plans that include proposals such as paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“Family and medical leave touches everybody across generations,” McCllelan said.

“Right now, of all the businesses, of the private businesses in Virginia, only half offer sick pay. So it actually saves us money, it helps the companies. We need to give people the option of paid sick leave so they can stay home, get better, and not come in and infect fellow workers which is actually bad for business,” McAuliffe said.

As small businesses across the commonwealth close their doors, some for the last time, both candidates say support for them is an integral part of any recovery.

“So making sure we recognize which ones were already struggling, giving them what they need, which ones are thriving, because a few are, and using them to help build our recovery and then helping transition to what the new normal is going to be,” McClellan said.

“Low-interest loans to help small business get back on their feet, make sure that they can stay in business. We have to look at, so they’re not thrown out because of rent, because they can’t pay rent during this COVID crisis, so I talk about providing a whole safety net for our small businesses,” McAuliffe said.

Both say today’s workforce is not the only prioritization, the next generation of front-line workers is important, too, starting with expanding access to rural broadband.

“Our education system from early childhood to career is building the workforce and entrepreneurs of tomorrow and if we are not including that in our economic development policy then we’re not doing everything we need to do,” McClellan said.

“I look at Bedford, I talked to principals down there the other day. You know, their students can’t learn online because they don’t have access to the pipe. My plan, $75 million investment a year, every single person in the Commonwealth of Virginia will have access to the internet,” McAuliffe said.

Each candidate also discussed the importance of economic relief directed to Black and brown communities and expanding nutritious food options in rural communities across the state.

