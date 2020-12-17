Icy roads and the cold for the rest of the week

(WHSV) - Temperatures staying cold for the rest of the week.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. There will still be slick roads especially for mountain and county areas where plows take time to get to. Some areas that pick up the highest snow and that live in back county areas or up mountain roads may have to wait through most of the day Thursday for improving road conditions as well as any areas that pick up ice. It will also be very icy over Afton mountain to Charlottesville where there was more ice accumulation. Elsewhere near the highway and main roads conditions will improve Thursday morning.

There will not be much melting on Thursday. Mostly cloudy for the day as temperatures stay cold. Highs only in the low to mid 30s. We have have some snow showers for the Allegheny mountains. Additional accumulation a trace to 3″ for the Allegheny mountains. Later in the afternoon expect a few isolated flurries and snow showers moving through the Potomac Highlands and the Valley. This can reduce visibility and just add to some slick roads. Be aware of a few snow showers but not everyone will see snow.

Very cold again overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Once again there will be black ice and slick spots in many areas especially for mountain roads.

FRIDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. A very chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 30s although there will be more sunshine to help with snow melt. A cold overnight and mainly clear with lows in the teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Staying cold and mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. More sunshine for the day and chilly with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine with highs around average in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: A very chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again with highs in the low to mid 40s.

