Advertisement

JMU-Florida game postponed, Dukes searching for new opponent

The James Madison men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent to play next week.
The James Madison men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent to play next week.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent to play next week.

The Dukes were scheduled to play at Florida on Tuesday, December 22 but that game has been postponed as Florida forward Keyontae Johnson continues to recover from a recent medical emergency. Johnson collapsed during a recent game and has been hospitalized. Florida has announced that three non-conference games are postponed.

JMU is now searching to find an opponent to play in place of Florida. It could be a road game or a home contest. The Dukes are scheduled to return to action Saturday, December 19 at East Carolina. It will be the Dukes’ first game since November 29 due a program pause following positive COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a VDOT traffic camera of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockingham Co.
VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather
Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County
Heavy snow and ice through the Mid-Atlantic
Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice
Virginia State Police reports they responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on...
VSP responds to roughly 200 traffic crashes Wednesday due to inclement weather

Latest News

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Virginia Tech QB Hooker entering transfer portal
Less than 24 hours after announcing its game against No. 7 Villanova is canceled, the No. 17...
UVA adds game against top-ranked Gonzaga
Saturday’s college basketball game between Villanova and UVA at Madison Square Garden has been...
Villanova-UVA basketball game canceled
Student Athlete of the Week - Michelle Kim (Central)
Student Athlete of the Week - Michelle Kim (Central)