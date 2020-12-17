JMU-Florida game postponed, Dukes searching for new opponent

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent to play next week.

The Dukes were scheduled to play at Florida on Tuesday, December 22 but that game has been postponed as Florida forward Keyontae Johnson continues to recover from a recent medical emergency. Johnson collapsed during a recent game and has been hospitalized. Florida has announced that three non-conference games are postponed.

JMU is now searching to find an opponent to play in place of Florida. It could be a road game or a home contest. The Dukes are scheduled to return to action Saturday, December 19 at East Carolina. It will be the Dukes’ first game since November 29 due a program pause following positive COVID-19 tests.

JMU will seek a replacement opponent for next week.

