Luray food pantry to receive portion of 40,000 pounds of canned, dry food supplies

(KY3)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Page One Food Pantry in Luray, Va., is one of three community organizations receiving a portion of 40,000 pounds of canned and dry food supplies this week.

On Thursday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, will deliver the canned and dry food supplies to Golden Seal Enterprises in Winchester, where it will be unloaded and divided up by volunteers from the Winchester Virginia Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Friday and Saturday, the portions will be delivered to Page One Food Pantry, the Congregational Community Action Project in Winchester and the Jefferson County Community Ministries in Charles Town, W. Va.

