Most CARES Act funding spent in Harrisonburg, but still some money left

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In two weeks, the City of Harrisonburg and many other localities will be required to spend every dollar of CARES Act funding, or they will have to give what’s leftover back to the Federal Government.

This year, Harrisonburg received $9.2 million through the CARES Act, and said they have spent most of the money.

Mike Parks, spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said more than $1 million was used toward grants to help 180 small businesses.

He said $900,000 had gone to 35 nonprofits in our area, and $250,000 went to rent and mortgage assistance programs, but there is still some money left to be spent.

Parks said the city wants to make sure every dollar is spent. The city is seeing new challenges every day that the leftover money is being used for.

“You know just yesterday, one of the things we had to do was sanitize our plow trucks between shifts,” Parks said. “So if you have one driver, and a new driver gets in, we have to sanitize the vehicle between that time. So you need the materials to sanitize.”

The city said a full detailed report on how the funding was spent will be available for the community at the start of next year.

