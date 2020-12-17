Advertisement

MRRJ releases COVID-19 update Thursday

MRRJ dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail reports 48 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. In total, 401 inmates have tested positive since Nov. 25.

According to a press release from MRRJ, the facility conducted a COVID-19 re-test for inmates and staff on Dec. 15 in coordination with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The press release says since Dec. 9, nine additional staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. One staff member tested positive prior to Dec. 9, and eight staff members tested positive from the Dec. 9 testing.

MRRJ says staff are self-isolating at home, and a total of 69 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13.

As per the press release from MRRJ, a summary of the re-testing on Dec. 15 is as follows:

  • Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result.
  • Of the 30 inmate housing units 18 had no inmates test positive.  
  • Of the 48 positive tests 37 were from three male housing units.  
  • The other positive tests were in inmate housing units where one or two inmates tested positive.  
  • Only three female inmates tested positive; all other female inmates had either previously tested positive or tested negative.  
  • One inmate that entered MRRJ custody December 13, 2020 tested positive. The inmate remained in intake and was not in general population prior to being tested.   
  • All other inmates are isolating in place.  
  • The inmate that was previously admitted to hospital with COVID related symptoms has been released on bond and has subsequently been released from the hospital.

MRRJ says as of Dec. 17, the facility is housing 816 inmates in custody.

Restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. MRRJ officials say staff will continue to coordinate with the Virginia Department of Health, and the current plan is to retest staff and inmates again in the next week.

