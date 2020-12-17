Advertisement

Norfolk Southern crews clear track after cars derail in downtown Roanoke

Norfolk Southern crews worked into the night Wednesday to clear nine cars that derailed in...
Norfolk Southern crews worked into the night Wednesday to clear nine cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern crews worked into the night Wednesday, removing nine rail cars that derailed early in the morning near the Hotel Roanoke.

The accident happened around 2:15 am. No one was injured. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Crews spent the day removing the cars one by one and pushing them to the side. Norfolk Southern said the crews would assess the track, repair any damage and conduct a thorough inspection before reopening the line.

Chadwin Agner lives nearby, and watched the work Wednesday morning.

“I hear trains all the time, and I just heard something loud last night I guess around 1:30, two o’clock,” Agner told WDBJ7. “I didn’t think anything of it until I woke up today and I’m like, well, that’s a mess.”

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Southern reported its crews still had one tanker to remove. After that, a spokesman said track repair would begin in earnest, but it could be late Thursday morning before the area is fully reopened.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a VDOT traffic camera of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockingham Co.
VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather
Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County
Heavy snow and ice through the Mid-Atlantic
Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice
Virginia State Police reports they responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on...
VSP responds to roughly 200 traffic crashes Wednesday due to inclement weather

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week