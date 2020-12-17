Advertisement

Powerball ticket bought in Winchester wins $1M — do you have the winning ticket?

Picture of money.
Picture of money.(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — A winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s lottery drawing is now worth $1 million, and Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at Round Hill Shopping Center in Winchester.

But the question remains — Who has the ticket?

If you purchased a ticket at the shopping center, be sure to take a look and see if you are the winner of Wednesday night’s drawing!

Virginia Lottery says the winning numbers for the December 16 Powerball drawing were 4-23-37-61-67, and the Powerball number was 7.

Virginia Lottery says the ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

If you have the winning ticket, Virginia Lottery says to sign the back right away to establish ownership. When that person is ready to claim the prize, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.

This weekend, the jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 18 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $310 million, and the jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 19 Powerball drawing is an estimated $310 million.

Virginia Lottery says the store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

