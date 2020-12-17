Senator Tim Kaine says COVID-19 relief bill likely to pass within days

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) expressed confidence that a COVID-19 relief bill will be voted on and passed within days. Heated negotiations have led to several key issues being quickly resolved that should allow a final vote on the bill by the weekend, after lawmakers had threatened to object to taking a recess for the holidays if a bill had not been passed.

In a conference call with reporters, Sen. Kaine said that the expectation is that the House of Representatives will vote on the bill on December 17 or 18, and the Senate would follow suit on December 18 or 19.

The final price tag associated with the bill is expected to be approximately $748 billion, which will include direct relief, expanded unemployment benefits, and additional support for restaurants, music venues, other businesses, and schools.

As negotiations near the finish line, several key sticking points have seemingly been resolved. Democrats are still seeking additional financial support for state and local governments, while Republicans argue for corporate liability shielding from employees’ coronavirus legal claims. The issues have been inextricably linked -- and both sides agreed to drop them from this bill. Both issues will continue to be negotiated in the new year.

The portion of the legislation that would have gone to helping local governments will instead be repurposed to provide for additional immediate relief. The form that will take is not immediately clear. It is possible that it will help ensure the bill contains a new round of stimulus checks. The exact amount of the checks is still being debated, but payments will likely be between $600 and $800.

Negotiators are also hammering out final language on extended unemployment benefits.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

