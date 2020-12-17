‘She brought joy to those she served’: Community reacts to murder of Richmond couple hours after reported missing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends are mourning the deaths of a Richmond couple who were found dead in their home, hours after they were reported missing.

On Wednesday, Richmond police said Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, and her husband, Curtis Wyche, 36, were found shot to death after detectives conducted a search of their home in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police said Sandra Powell-Wyche’s son, Trevon Powell, a man in his 20s, was arrested in connection and charged with homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

On Thursday, passersby could find a small memorial outside the apartment building where Sandra and Curtis called home.

“They’re a quiet family, they’re a quiet family,” said Antonio Hooker, a neighbor.

But what happened inside the home sometime over the last few days is something Richmond police are still investigating.

Late Tuesday night, officers were sent to the apartment after Sandra didn’t show up for work. Police said Curtis had last been seen at the home on Sunday.

That prompted a missing persons alert which was sent out Wednesday, indicating they may have been in danger; hours later during a search of the home, Sandra and Curtis’s bodies were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

“It just shocked me, it just shocked me,” Hooker said.

Sandra was part of the nursing staff at nearby Westminster Canterbury Richmond. President and CEO, John D. Burn released the following statement Thursday:

“Sandra Powell-Wyche was a beloved member of our nursing staff. She brought joy to those she served and those with whom she served. We are very sad about her loss. Today we have counselors and our pastoral care team on site to help our staff through this tragedy. Sandra will be dearly missed.”

A former co-worker told NBC12, “She was always sweet and always smiling. Whenever I was having a bad day she made me laugh and that’s what I will miss about her - that smile.”

Similar sentiments were seen all over social media; many people describing Sandra as someone everybody loved.

As for love, both Sandra and Curtis’s social media accounts show they were married in August of 2019.

Curtis posting, he recently started working at a convenience store nearby.

However, what has rocked the community is the person whom investigators arrested in the case, Sandra’s son, Trevon Powell.

“I seen him Sunday and after that time I didn’t see him, but I don’t understand how this happened,” Hooker said. “It just don’t make no sense with the holidays coming up - nobody needs nothing like that.”

Police have not released a motive in the case; based on court records, it does not appear Powell has a criminal record.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

