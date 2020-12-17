Student Athlete of the Week: Michelle Kim

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Michelle Kim has been playing tennis since she was seven years old.

“It was just for fun and I didn’t really get serious about tennis until I was in like seventh or eighth grade,” Kim said.

Once she did get serious, she took her game to a very high level.

“She came on as a freshman playing our number one seed and starting her senior year in regular season singles play, she will remain undefeated heading into her senior season,” Central girls tennis coach Matt Smith said.

Keeping her undefeated streak motivates Kim that much more when she’s out on the court.

“I’m really proud of it,” the Central senior said. “It just pushes me to work hard.”

Michelle’s passion for tennis comes from a bond she shares with her family over the sport.

“My whole family plays tennis,” Kim said. “My sister, my mom, my dad. When I was younger, he [my dad] got me into it. He’s been playing for decades and it’s a sport he really loves so I guess he wanted to share that with me.”

It’s her father that drives her to excel.

“He’s been my number one supporter and coach,” Kim said. “He really motivates me and I want to make him proud.”

Whether it’s on the tennis court, in the water as a swimmer or in the classroom, Michelle propels herself to flourish.

“Michelle is really goal-oriented in the sense that when she wants something, she goes for it and she’s going to push herself in the best way possible,” Kristine Hoover, a math teacher at Central, said.

Her goal for this year is to continue the success she has had.

“She made it to state semifinals her freshman and sophomore year and I would expect for her to be back there again this year,” Smith said.

“I’m hoping to just enjoy every second of it, not take it for granted,” Kim said.

